‘DuckTales’: Disney XD Sets 90-Minute Series Finale; Giancarlo Esposito, Jameela Jamil & More Returning As Guest Voices

The Duck Family will wrap up their mysteries and adventures in the 90-minute DuckTales series finale.

Disney announced that DuckTales finale will air Monday, Mar. 15 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. In the finale, titled “The Last Adventure!,” the future of adventuring hangs in the balance as the Duck family uncovers earth-shattering secrets in a final standoff with the Fiendish Organization for World Larceny (F.O.W.L.).

Returning guest voices include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Giancarlo Esposito, Julie Bowen, Jaime Camil, Jameela Jamil, Catherine Tate, Stephanie Beatriz, Paul F. Tompkins, Jim Rash, Margo Martindale. Jason Mantzoukas, John Hodgman, Retta, Kimiko Glenn, Libe Barer, Jaleel White and Amy Sedaris also return. Noël Wells and Riki Lindhome guest star as sisters, June and May, respectively.

“It has been an absolute honor to adventure along with the Duck Family for three seasons of derring-do bad and good luck tales. Ever since Carl Barks took a silly squawking duck from a funny animal cartoon and sent him looking for pirate gold, these characters have been part of a constantly evolving legacy of invention and reinvention,” executive producer Matt youngberg and co-executive producer Francisco Angones said. “We set out to honor all those things that we’ve loved about ‘DuckTales’ since we were kids and introduce new parts of that legacy for families around the globe. Along the way, our stellar crew, unbelievable cast and endlessly supportive fans have become a bit of a family ourselves. And it has been a great joy to solve mysteries and rewrite history alongside them.”

Disney also added that new DuckTales episodes will debut every Monday starting Feb. 22, leading up to the series finale. In addition to bringing the stories the Duck Family adventures to an end, the series finale will also feature a dramatic reading of the DuckTales main title song. Cast members David Tennant, Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz, Bobby Moynihan, Kate Micucci, Beck Bennett, Toks Olagundoye and Paget Brewster come together to read the lyrics of the iconic musical number. Watch the video below.