Dr. Seuss Canceled By Virginia School System For ‘Read Across America’ Day

In Virginia, they do not like green eggs and ham, or Dr. Seuss.

The good Dr. Seuss, aka Theodor Geisel, has been dropped from the annual ‘Read Across America’ event, a national day to encourage reading. Dr. Seuss books have long been a staple of the program.

Dr. Seuss, a major supplier of content for television and film through such characters as The Grinch, the Cat in the Hat, and Horton Hears a Who, was banned because his books allegedly have “strong racial undertones,” according to the school system.

The Loudon County, Virginia schools said they will look toward books they believe are more “inclusive and diverse and reflective of our student community,” a spokesman said.