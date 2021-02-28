Dr. Seuss Canceled By Virginia School System For ‘Read Across America’ Day

In Virginia, they do not like green eggs and ham, or Dr. Seuss.
The good Dr. Seuss, aka Theodor Geisel, has been dropped from the annual ‘Read Across America’ event, a national day to encourage reading. Dr. Seuss books have long been a staple of the program.
Dr. Seuss, a major supplier of content for television and film through such characters as The Grinch, the Cat in the Hat, and Horton Hears a Who, was banned because his books allegedly have “strong racial undertones,” according to the school system.
The Loudon County, Virginia schools said they will look toward books they believe are more “inclusive and diverse and reflective of our student community,” a spokesman said.
Wayde B. Byard, a Loudoun schools spokesman, said research uncovered “strong racial undertones in many books written/illustrated by Dr. Seuss,” The Washington Post reported.
“Given this research, and LCPS’ focus on equity and culturally responsive instruction, LCPS has provided guidance to schools in the past couple of years to not connect Read Across America Day with Dr. Seuss’ birthday exclusively,’ Byard said.
Despite the ban from “Read Across America,” Dr. Seuss will still be available in libraries and classrooms in the district.
Dr. Seuss’s books have been under fire for some time by woke observers, who believe they are not diverse in their presentations. A 2019 report claimed some of the books “feature animal or non-human characters that transmit Orientalist, anti-Black, and White supremacist messaging through allegories and symbolism.”
Additionally, Geisel had done controversial cartoons with racist overtones before he became a well-known children’s author. He claimed that it was “just the way things were 50 years ago” when confronted about the long-hidden cartoons.
