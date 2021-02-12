‘Downton’ Sequel Edging Closer; Vertical Buys ‘Stealing School’; UK’s Twickenham Studios Plots Refurb – Global Briefs

‘Downton Abbey’ Sequel Film Edges Closer

One of the worst kept secrets in the UK biz is closer to becoming a reality, as Carnival Films gears up to shoot a sequel Downton Abbey feature in the coming weeks. Hugh Bonneville told BBC Radio 2 today that planets are aligning on the second film. “There is certainly the intention to do it. We would love to do it, we are desperate to do it, and I think it’s the sort of pleasurable release of a movie like the first one was, that audiences would enjoy after all of this mess we have been through,” he said. Bonneville’s comments come as the Daily Mail reported that legendary French actress Nathalie Baye is joining the cast to give the aristocratic drama a Gallic twist.

Vertical Buy’s ‘Stealing School’

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired Canadian dark comedy Stealing School and will release the title on U.S. digital platforms on February 26. Writer-director Li Dong’s debut feature spotlights systematic racism through the eyes of a female Asian student at a prestigious university in a courtroom comedy-drama story. When an Asian-Canadian tech prodigy is accused of plagiarism by her teaching assistant, she is forced to stand trial a week before graduation.

Twickenham’s £15M Boost

Twickenham Film studios, the oldest studios in London, is planning a £15M refurbishment which will include a state-of-the TV studio, with audience participation, upgraded sound production studios, a second sound mixing studio, and a new series of public spaces featuring flexible workspace, boutique cinema, café and rooftop bar. The money is coming from The Creative District Improvement Co, which took over Twickenham last year, via investment from sources including General Projects and British Airways Pension Fund.