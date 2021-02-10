‘Watchmen’s Hong Chau To Co-Star With Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky’s Next Film For A24

EXCLUSIVE: Hong Chau has landed the female lead opposite Brendan Fraser in an untitled film for A24 that Darren Aronofsky is on board to direct. Sources also say Samantha Morton and Sadie Sink are in negotiations to join the cast.

Deadline first reported last month that Aronofsky was making this his first film since Paramount’s Mother and had found his star in Fraser. A24 will have worldwide rights to the project, which had been known as The Whale. MacArthur-winning playwright Samuel D. Hunter (Greater Clements) will adapt the script.

The film is the story of a reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. Chau will play his best friend, and if a deal closes Sink will play his daughter.

A24 and Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures will produce.

Aronofsky has been busy in the last month with his other film Adrift selling to MGM with Jared Leto attached to star. Sources say even with that film landing at MGM, the A24 pic will be Aronofsky’s next project with production expected to start shooting in March.

Chau is best known for her breakout role opposite Matt Damon in Alexander Payne’s Downsizing, which earned her a SAG nomination for best supporting actress. She was most recently seen in the hit HBO series Watchmen as well as the Amazon series Homecoming. She is repped by ICM Partners.