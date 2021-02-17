‘DOTA: Dragon’s Blood’: Netflix Announces Anime Series Based On Valve Video Game Franchise

The world of DOTA will come to Netflix as the streamer announced on Tuesday a new anime series based off the popular video game franchise from Valve.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood is an 8-episode series that will launch globally on the streaming platform on March 25. The series will chronicle the feats of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. Upon his own encounters with with a powerful ancient, eldwurm and the noble princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, the the DOTA 2 character becomes involved in events much larger than he could have ever imagined.

Ashely Edward Miller (X-Men: First Class, Thor and Black Sails) will server as showrunner and executive producer.

“Fans will love how we’ve imagined the DOTA 2 universe and woven together an epic, emotional, and adult-oriented story about some of their favorite characters,” Miller said. “The cinematic animation, acting and music are simply next level and I’m grateful to Valve for supporting our creative ambitions.”

Studio MIR is animating, with Ryu Ki Hyun serving as co-executive producer.

DOTA 2, which Valve released in 2013, is a sequel to the developer’s original Defense of the Ancients (DOTA). The multiplayer online battle arena title of the world’s leading online games, that currently hosts millions of players daily and holds multiple records for top e-sports tournament prize earnings.

See the trailer for the upcoming series above.