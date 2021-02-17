Craving The Spotlight, Donald Trump Sets Rush Limbaugh Tributes Tonight On Fox News, OAN & Newsmax

Conservative media’s television trifecta is handing Donald Trump the spotlight the former Celebrity Apprentice host has clearly been mourning since leaving the White House last month.

After calling in on-air to Fox News Channel’s Harris Faulkner and Bill Hemmer earlier Wednesday to lament the death of conservative talk-radio kingpin Rush Limbaugh, the twice-impeached Trump has now set primetime appearances tonight on the Rupert Murdoch-owned cable newser, One American News Network and Newsmax.

The big stop will be with official best friend Sean Hannity on FNC, but the growing rivals to Fox are also giving big draw Trump their key slots too:

#BREAKING: President Trump will join me on @OANN in an upcoming interview on the passing of Rush Limbaugh. Stay tuned. — Jenn Pellegrino OAN 🇺🇸 (@JennPellegrino) February 17, 2021

TONIGHT 🚨: 45th President of the United States Donald Trump joins Greg Kelly Reports to discuss the passing of Rush Limbaugh and beyond. 7:00PM ET on Newsmax TV. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/yQtqBKcRTH — Newsmax (@newsmax) February 17, 2021

Besides the earlier chat on Fox News with the soft-balling Faulkner and Hemmer, Trump’s cable news hat trick will be the first interviews the former POTUS has given since before the fatal January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by a MAGA and militia mob.

Related Story Joe Biden's Debut Presidential Town Hall Is A Ratings Winner For CNN & POTUS

Awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Trump early last year, Limbaugh died of lung cancer Wednesday at his home in Palm Beach, FL. The 70-year-old self-described “fuzzball” had been a provocative powerhouse for the right on radio since the Reagan Era and was instrumental in bringing Trump to presidential prominence in 2016.

Tonight will also mark the first time Trump has had a primetime platform since the Senate voted not to convict him of “high crimes and misdemeanors by inciting violence against the government of the United States,” and just more than 24 hours after the semi-exiled Trump savaged Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack.”

The attack by Trump on his fellow Republican was a foregone conclusion after McConnell asserted in a post-impeachment vote speech on Saturday that “there is no question that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events” of January 6.”

If President Joe Biden is “tired” of talking about Trump, as he said in last night’s CNN town hall, McConnell is hoping that ignoring the 45th POTUS will deny him the exposure oxygen he craves. FNC, OAN and Newsmax just burst that fantasy for Kentucky’s senior senator.