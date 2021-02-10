First Day Of Donald Trump Trial Likely Drew More Viewers Than Last Year’s Impeachment Proceeding

An estimated 11.02 million viewers tuned into the opening day of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump across five networks.

That’s on par with the Day 1 of Trump’s first impeachment trial last year, which drew a total of 11 million viewers. But those figures were across six networks: ABC, CBS. NBC, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.

The latest Nielsen figures, released by CNN, do yet include NBC. They likely will exceed the 11 million who watched on the first day of the impeachment trial on January 22, 2020.

MSNBC topped the networks with 2.87 million viewers, followed by CNN (2.66 million), Fox News (1.95 million), ABC (1.8 million) and CBS (1.74 million).

In the 25-54 news demo, CNN topped with 594,000, followed by MSNBC’s 482,000, ABC’s 365,000, CBS’ 328,000 and Fox News’ 255,000.