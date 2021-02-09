How To Watch The Second Impeachment Trial Of Donald Trump Online & On TV

The second impeachment trial of now former President Donald Trump is set to begin Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT in the U.S. Senate, in the same building where just more than a month ago a pro-Trump mob uprising led to five deaths and an article of impeachment for “incitement of insurrection” drafted against Trump.

The broadcast networks' news divisions are planning special reports on the proceedings, while cable and streaming services will provide complete feeds. You can also watch a livestream here, via C-SPAN:

Seven days after the Capitol attack, which came as the House of Representatives was certifying the Electoral College vote that gave Joe Biden the presidency, the legislative body voted to impeach Trump by a 232-197 margin — seven days before Trump’s term expired and Biden was inaugurated. With it, Trump became the first president to be impeached twice; he was first impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of justice in December 2019 in a vote that fell largely on party lines. He was acquitted in the Senate trial.

If two-thirds of the Senate votes to convict in an impeachment trial, the president by law is removed from office. In Trump’s case, Democrats are looking to ban him from running for office again. It looks unlikely that Dems would get the 17 votes it needs to convict him.

As part of a framework of the trial, which will be presided over by Senate Pro Tem Patrick Leahy (D-VT), today’s proceedings will begin with a debate and a vote on whether the trial is constitutional (a similar recent vote in the Senate has already failed) as well as finalizing the rules. Opening arguments will then start Wednesday, with the House impeachment managers and Trump’s legal team having 16 hours over two days to argue their cases. There could be a break Saturday; if so, it would mean opening arguments would begin Sunday.

Pending extensions (witnesses are not expected to be called, for example, though Trump himself declined an invitation), that timeline could see the Senate moving into the question-and-answer phase and deliberations next week ahead of closing arguments.

Here are the news networks’ plans:

ABC

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, Cecilia Vega, Mary Bruce, Rachel Scott, Jonathan Karl, Martha Raddatz, Pierre Thomas, Terry Moran, Dan Abrams and Kate Shaw will provide special coverage for the network, with David Muir anchoring a special edition of World News Tonight and Linsey Davis a special edition of ABC News Live Prime. ABC News Live will offer full streaming coverage of the trial, while ABC News Radio will offer live anchored coverage and hourlong primetime specials when developments warrant and status reports each hour throughout the proceedings. ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will also provide coverage.

CBS

Norah O’Donnell will lead CBS News’ coverage on the CBS Television Network, joined by Major Garrett, Nancy Cordes, John Dickerson, Nikole Killion, Kris Van Cleave, Jeff Pegues and Jeffrey Rosen. O’Donnell will anchor the CBS Evening News from its Washington, DC HQ at 6 ET. Coverage will also be available at CBSNews.com, the CBS News app and on CBSN, the 24/7 free streaming news service which will stream wall-to-wall live coverage. CBS Newspath, CBS News’ affiliate news service, will feature extensive coverage and digital content. CBS News Radio will provide stations anchored coverage and deliver special reports when the trial is in session.

CNN

CNN’s coverage of The Second Impeachment Trial of Donald J. Trump will be streamed live without cable authentication on CNN.com and CNNgo on desktops, smartphones, and iPads. Coverage will also be free across CNN’s mobile apps for iOS and Android; CNNgo apps on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast and Roku; and on-demand to cable subscribers.

CSPAN

The network will offer live coverage of the trial on C-SPAN2, C-SPAN Radio and C-SPAN.org. C-SPAN2 will also air highlights from the Impeachment Trial at 9pm ET.

Fox News Channel

FNC’s coverage begins at 1 ET with John Roberts alongside co-anchor Sandra Smith from New York, joined by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. MacCallum will continue during The Story followed by Your World’s Neil Cavuto at 4 ET and Baier back at 6 ET. Contributors throughout the week include Chris Wallace, Shannon Bream, Karl Rove, Ken Starr and Andrew McCarthy. FNC will offer its affiliates coverage from Washington provided by FNC’s Gillian Turner. Stations can also livestream the trial on digital and social platforms without interrupting their regularly scheduled programming.

NBC/MSNBC

On NBC, Nightly News’ Lester Holt will anchor from New York and will be joined by Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell from the network’s new Washington bureau. MSNBC begins wall-to-wall coverage at 6 a.m. ET with Morning Joe, followed by Stephanie Ruhle, Hallie Jackson and Katy Tur, then Todd and Mitchell with Craig Melvin, and then Brian Williams and Nicolle Wallace will anchor special coverage as the Senate gavels in. Joshua Johnson will anchor overnight. Contributors include Steve Kornacki, Kasie Hunt, Kristen Welker, Peter Alexander, Pete Williams, Garrett Haake, Leigh Ann Caldwell, Vaughn Hillyard, Ellison Barber and Monica Alba. The trial will stream live on NBC News Now and is available live and on demand on Peacock, NBCNews.com, YouTube and YouTube TV, Fubo, Xumo, Pluto, Tubi, The Roku Channel and on NBC News’ OTT apps. NBC News Stay Tuned will provide coverage from Gadi Schwartz, Savannah Sellers and Maya Eaglin on Snapchat.

PBS

PBS NewsHour will broadcast “The Second Trump Impeachment Trial, A PBS NewsHour Special” beginning daily during the trial at 1 ET anchored by Judy Woodruff with contributions from Lisa Desjardins Yamiche Alcindor among other correspondents and guests including Michael Allen, Frank Bowman, Elizabeth Chryst, John Hart and Victoria Nourse. The live coverage will broadcast on PBS stations nationwide (check local listings) and will be available on PBS NewsHour’s digital and social platforms.

Other ways to watch

Newsy (availaible on FuboTV, Philo, Sling TV and YouTube TV) will provide uninterrupted coverage of the trials each day beginning with Morning Rush at 7 a.m. ET hosted by Alex Livingston. Jay Strubberg and James Packard will cover daily action and at 7 p.m. ET Chance Seales will host a special edition of Newsy Tonight.