He’s Back! Donald Trump Rips Mitch McConnell As “Dour, Sullen, & Unsmiling Political Hack” After Post-Impeachment Vote Speech

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell finds himself in the unique position of being something Donald Trump and Joe Biden can agree on, sort of.

However, while the current president made it clear he was no fan of the Kentucky senator’s stance that opposing Biden’s Covid-19 relief plan will unite the GOP, the former Celebrity Apprentice host was much more withering in comments about his one-time legislative water carrier.

“Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again,” the social media impotent Trump said in a statement Tuesday via his Save America PAC.

“He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country,” Trump went on to offer in a verbal roundhouse punch. “Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership.” (Read the full statement below.)

Typical of the often uninhibited ex-POTUS, Trump’s attack on McConnell comes after the senator scorched him in a post-impeachment speech Saturday on the Senate floor.

“There is no question that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day,” McConnell declared of the fatal attack on the U.S. Capitol by MAGA morons on January 6. “The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president.”

Following his historic second impeachment, Trump was acquitted Saturday as the Senate voted 57-43, with seven Republicans joining the unusually united Democrats. A successful conviction would have required the support of 67 senators.

Increasingly critical of Trump since the events of January 6, McConnell voted to acquit, arguing as the accused’s defense team did that you can’t impeach a president now out of office.

From the moment McConnell finished his verbal attack on Trump, two things were certain. One, the speech would find its way into a Saturday Night Live skit, as it did in the cold open of the NBC’s show on the weekend. Two, stewing at Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump would lash out — the only surprise is that it took him this long to spew out that the 36-year serving Senator lacks “political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality” and so on

Sen. McConnell has not responded to Trump’s overheated hectoring today.

Joe Biden, on the other hand, did respond to the calculated McConnell’s latest obstinate words over the White House’s proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus package. “It may unify Republicans but it will hurt America badly,” the President said on his way out of Washington DC to a CNN town hall in Wisconsin tonight.

Read Donald Trump’s full attack on Mitch McConnell here:

The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political “leaders” like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm. McConnell’s dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse. The Democrats and Chuck Schumer play McConnell like a fiddle—they’ve never had it so good—and they want to keep it that way! We know our America First agenda is a winner, not McConnell’s Beltway First agenda or Biden’s America Last.

In 2020, I received the most votes of any sitting President in history, almost 75,000,000. Every incumbent House Republican won for the first time in decades, and we flipped 15 seats, almost costing Nancy Pelosi her job. Republicans won majorities in at least 59 of the 98 partisan legislative chambers, and the Democrats failed to flip a single legislative chamber from red to blue. And in “Mitch’s Senate,” over the last two election cycles, I single-handedly saved at least 12 Senate seats, more than eight in the 2020 cycle alone—and then came the Georgia disaster, where we should have won both U.S. Senate seats, but McConnell matched the Democrat offer of $2,000 stimulus checks with $600. How does that work? It became the Democrats’ principal advertisement, and a big winner for them it was. McConnell then put himself, one of the most unpopular politicians in the United States, into the advertisements. Many Republicans in Georgia voted Democrat, or just didn’t vote, because of their anguish at their inept Governor, Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and the Republican Party, for not doing its job on Election Integrity during the 2020 Presidential race.

It was a complete election disaster in Georgia, and certain other swing states. McConnell did nothing, and will never do what needs to be done in order to secure a fair and just electoral system into the future. He doesn’t have what it takes, never did, and never will.

My only regret is that McConnell “begged” for my strong support and endorsement before the great people of Kentucky in the 2020 election, and I gave it to him. He went from one point down to 20 points up, and won. How quickly he forgets. Without my endorsement, McConnell would have lost, and lost badly. Now, his numbers are lower than ever before, he is destroying the Republican side of the Senate, and in so doing, seriously hurting our Country.

Likewise, McConnell has no credibility on China because of his family’s substantial Chinese business holdings. He does nothing on this tremendous economic and military threat.

Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again. He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership.

Prior to the pandemic, we produced the greatest economy and jobs numbers in the history of our Country, and likewise, our economic recovery after Covid was the best in the world. We cut taxes and regulations, rebuilt our military, took care of our Vets, became energy independent, built the wall and stopped the massive inflow of illegals into our Country, and so much more. And now, illegals are pouring in, pipelines are being stopped, taxes will be going up, and we will no longer be energy independent.

This is a big moment for our country, and we cannot let it pass by using third rate “leaders” to dictate our future!