Donald Glover Inks Overall Deal With Amazon Studios

Donald Glover is getting into business with Amazon Studios. Sources close to the situation tell Deadline Atlanta creator Glover has left his previous home at Disney-owned FX for a multi-year overall deal, believed to be in the eight figures.

Sources also say Malia Obama has joined the writers’ room of one of Glover’s initial projects at the studio, a mini-room for a Janine Nabers project about a Beyonce-like figure.

His brother, Stephen Glover, who wrote and produced on Atlanta, also has inked an overall deal at the studio, according to a person familiar with the deal.

As part of the pact, Glover’s work also would be featured on a content portal on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon declined to comment.

The news comes just days after Glover announced he and Phoebe Waller-Bridge were working on a reboot of a feature film Mr. & Mrs. Smith as a television series for Amazon.

The show, co-created by Atlanta writer/producer Francesca Sloane, comes from New Regency and Amazon Studios.

Waller-Bridge has an overall deal with the streamer, as does Sloane.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the deal.