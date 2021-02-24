Official Statement: Tiger Woods Gets Rod, Screws, Pins Inserted In Right Leg After Multiple “Commuted Open Fractures”

An official statement posted to Tiger Woods’ Twitter account on Tuesday evening said the golfer suffered “comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula” in a car accident earlier in the day.

The statement said the golf legend “underwent a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle.”

Woods is “awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room,” according to the statement.

Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer and interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where Woods was admitted said a rod, pins and screws were used to stabilize his injuries.

“Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia,” said Mahajan. “Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling.”

Related Story Tiger Woods Car Crash: Cops Saw No Evidence Of Impairment At Scene, Says LA Sheriff; Iconic Golfer Has

Woods was injured in a one-car accident in Los Angeles this morning and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for surgery. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred on a residential street in Palos Verdes.

It was unclear if the golfer had been speeding, although LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva noted that the vehicle, which was being driven northbound on Hawthorne in a particularly accident-prone area due to the curving downhill roadway, traveled “several hundred feet” after striking the center median and there were no skid marks.

“Apparently the first contact was with the center median,” said Villanueva. “From there it crossed into the opposing lane of traffic, hit the curb, hit a tree and there were several rollovers during that process.”

Woods, who recently underwent his fifth back surgery and has had multiple knee surgeries, had been hosting the Genesis Invitational at Rivera County Club in Pacific Palisades over the weekend.

Woods — whose real name is Eldrick — has, of course, been in the news for traffic-related issues before. He crashed his car in 2009, which set off a series of revelations about his personal life. In 2017, police found the golfer asleep in his parked car, and he was arrest for DUI after failing a field sobriety test. After that crash, it was reported that Woods had a cocktail of painkillers in his system, some of which had been prescribed due to a back surgery that same year.

The iconic Woods stormed back to prominence after several injury-riddled seasons by winning the 2018 Tour Championship and then the 2019 Masters. But he had struggled since the PGA Tour’s return from a Covid shutdown last year. He played just seven official events and failed to post a top-10 finish to drop to 44th in the world rankings as he focused on playing in his signature tournament — the Masters — in April.

He is tied with Sam Snead with 82 career tour wins; one more would make him the winningest golfer of all time. He also has won 15 major tournaments, three behind Jack Nicklaus’ record.

Nicklaus posted “heartfelt support and prayers” for Woods on Twitter.

Barbara and I just heard about Tiger’s accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned. We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery. — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) February 23, 2021

As did former president Barack Obama, who called Woods “the GOAT” before observing, “If we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s to never count Tiger out.”

Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family tonight—here’s to a speedy recovery for the GOAT of golf. If we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s to never count Tiger out. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 24, 2021

Woods frequent foil and fellow Masters champion Phil Mickelson also tweeted saying, “We are all pulling for you, Tiger.”