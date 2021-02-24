Disneyland Officials Release Details About Mini Reopening In March Called A Touch Of Disney

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. A teenage girl traveling from New Zealand to Southern California this month was infectious with highly contagious measles and may have exposed others at Disneyland and a nearby hotel, health officials said Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Disneyland officials released details on Wednesday about a mini opening of the theme park in Anaheim next month. The limited-capacity ticketed event will be called “A Touch of Disney.”

The theme park, which has been shut down for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will reopen partially on March 18 through April 5 for the event, which will offer a chance for Disney fans to shop at stores and enjoy eateries around Disneyland, including the California Adventure Park.

Much of the food will be “bite-sized” versions of fan favorites from throughout the park. The theme park’s Disney characters will also be featured in the event.

A new soundtrack of “re-imagined” Disney songs will also be part of the experience as they’re played in the park, officials said.

Related Story LA County Supervisors Call For Earlier Reopening Of Disneyland, Other Large Theme Parks

Buena Vista Street will be closed to customers on March 15 before it becomes part of Touch of Disney on March 18.

Disneyland will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. Tickets cost $75, which includes parking and other perks for photo opportunities and a dining card worth $25. The tickets can be bought on Disneyland.com and will go on sale March 4.

On March 18, get ready to be delighted with beloved flavors of the Disneyland Resort at the upcoming food and retail experience, A Touch of Disney! Keep an eye on our Facebook page on March 4 to be among the first to know when tickets become available! https://t.co/NSduDcTPsV pic.twitter.com/08nZR3u0Tp — Disneyland Legacy Passholders (@DisneylandAP) February 24, 2021

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock announced in a letter to employees this month that the company would debut a new ticketed dining event featuring fare from around the theme park as well as new merchandise. Wednesday’s announcement firms up the dates and adds specific details about what visitors can expect.

On Tuesday, the powerful Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors went on record in support of Assembly Bill 420, which seeks to let theme parks reopen earlier than California Governor Gavin Newsom has allowed.

Amusement park operators have long chafed at what they considered the too-restrictive demands placed on them by Newsom’s blueprint. They argue that there has not been a single documented case at a theme park, and The California Attractions and Parks Association laid out its plan for stringent virus prevention measures.

Earlier this month, Six Flags Magic Mountain announced it would be reopening this spring.

Parent company Six Flags Entertainment said in a statement that it was working “with state and government officials to set firm reopening dates for our parks in California.”

City News Service contributed to this report.