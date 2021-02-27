Skip to main content
Golden Globes Aim To Go More Global & Intimate Than Ever For Sunday's Show

Disney World Modifies Mask Policy For Dining Locations

Disney World
Disney World via Twitter

Disney World has again updated its face mask policy, saying visitors at dining locations must wear their face masks while “standing, waiting or sitting.”

The theme park has updated its protocols several times during the pandemic. But the face mask policy for dining locations was not specific, aside from an admonition that visitors keep their face masks up unless “actively eating while stationary” at the parks and Disney Springs.

“Face coverings for each Guest age 2 and up, which must be worn in all public areas and can only be removed while actively eating or drinking,” reads the policy on the Disney World website. “Face coverings must be worn while standing, waiting, or sitting in dining locations.”

The policy on masks even with hose who have been vaccinated for Covid-19.

Disneyland theme park remains closed, although the retail areas and restaurants are open with capacity restrictions.

