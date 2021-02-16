Disney Television’s Emily Cummins Joins Julie Plec’s My So-Called Company As President

Former Disney Television executive Emily Cummins has joined Julie Plec’s Universal Television-based banner My So-Called Company as President. In her new role, Cummins will oversee development and produce projects for the company, including those which Plec will create and write, and those for which she will supervise other writers.

“I’ve known Emily for years,” said Plec. “We’ve had a lot of good times together as we both grew up from assistants and baby execs into the established women we are today. She’s smart and driven and fearless — and most importantly she’s a good human. She’ll be a terrific creative partner for me and any storyteller who walks through our (virtual) doors at My So-Called Company.”

Cummins moves to My So-Called Company from Disney Television where she had served as VP Drama Development at ABC Studios since 2011. During her tenure, she recruited talent and oversaw the development of limited series and one-hour dramas.

Cummins has worked with top creators including Melissa Rosenberg, Carlton Cuse, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, Bill Condon, Susannah Grant, Diablo Cody, Callie Khouri, Phoebe Robinson, Robin Roberts, John Legend, Timberman/Beverly, Bruna Papandrea and Reese Witherspoon. Series she has developed include Nashville, Intelligence, Red Band Society, The Whispers, Astronaut Wives Club, When We Rise, The Crossing and A Million Little Things.

Cummins began her career at the William Morris Agency, CAA and Brillstein Grey Entertainment. She ran the film division of Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, Kate and Oliver Hudson’s company, Cosmic Entertainment, where she developed and produced independent and studio films. She then spent several years as EVP of Red Wagon Entertainment developing tentpole movies for Universal, Paramount and Sony Pictures.

Before joining Disney Television, Cummins was EVP of Akiva Goldsman’s Weed Road Pictures.

“Julie’s commitment to storytelling has been an inspiration since our early days in this business, and I’m also an unabashed fan; it has been a blast to watch her authentic talent and vision consistently connect with a worldwide audience,” said Cummins. “I am excited to join her and the remarkable Universal Television team as we continue to create resonant, compelling stories with great artists.”



The Vampire Diaries co-creator and The Originals and Legacies creator Plec recently signed a major exclusive overall deal with Universal Television to develop projects across all platforms for the studio. Plec is also an executive producer of Roswell, New Mexico, which was recently renewed by the CW for a fourth season, along with Legacies.

Plec is repped by Management 360 and Eric Suddleson of Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Cummins is repped by Cliff Gilbert-Lurie at Ziffren Brittenham.