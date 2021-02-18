Disney Television’s Carlos W. Williams Named EVP Business Affairs & Operations 20th TV & Freeform

Disney Television’s Carlos W. Williams is expanding his responsibilities at the company. He has been named EVP, Business Affairs and Operations for both Disney-owned 20th Television and Freeform, a newly created position.

Williams served as EVP, Business Operations, Touchstone Television (formerly Fox 21 Television Studios), before it became part of a newly expanded 20th TV late last year during the restructuring following the Disney-Fox merger, and now he will oversee business affairs for Freeform as part of his purview. In his new role, Williams will work with 20th Television President Karey Burke and Freeform President Tara Duncan to help grow and advance the business operations and deal making strategies of both entities.

“Carlos is a gifted dealmaker and strategist and he will be a fantastic partner to Karey and Tara as they each run and grow their already successful businesses,” said Craig Hunegs, Walt Disney Television president of entertainment, who made the announcement “Having worked with Carlos at Warner Brothers and over the past year here at Disney, I know he’s an incredible asset to both executives and creators, and the perfect leader for this important new role.”

During his time at Fox 21, Williams helped close deals with creators including Elgin James, Lizzie Moss, Dave Kajganich, The Gotham Group, and Gina and Reggie Bythewood, as well as managed the business operations of the third installment in the Genius franchise, Genius: Aretha, and the upcoming limited series Dopesick from Danny Strong, among other projects. Prior to Fox 21, Williams was Head of Business Affairs at Bad Robot Productions where his projects included Lisey’s Story and Little Voice for Apple, Lovecraft Country for HBO, and Castle Rock for Hulu.

Before joining Bad Robot, Williams served in a string of top businesss affairs positions for A+E Networks and A+E Studios, Warner Horizon Television and Warner Bros Television.

Williams began his entertainment career at The Walt Disney Company where he spent nine years in a variety of roles including separately serving as a Vice President of Business Affairs for both ABC Studios and the ABC Television Network.