Disney+ Sets Student Entrepreneur Feature Doc From ‘Science Fair’ Filmmakers & Nat Geo Documentary Films

EXCLUSIVE: The filmmakers behind Science Fair are prepping a feature doc about student entrepreneurs for Disney+.

The streamer has ordered Own the Room from directors Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster and National Geographic Documentary Films.

The film follows five young students on their journey to win one of the world’s most prestigious competitions for fledgling entrepreneurs in Macau, China.

Launching on March 12, the doc follows the five students as they compete in the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards. Santosh is from a small farming town in Nepal; Alondra works the register at her family’s bakery in Puerto Rico; Henry is a programming wiz from Nairobi; Jason is a marketing machine from Greece; and Daniela, an immigrant fleeing the crisis in Venezuela, is taking on the chemical industry from her lab at NYU.

It marks Costantini and Foster’s latest collaboration with National Geographic Documentary Films and Disney+; Science Fair, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018 launched on the service last year.

Own the Room is produced by Shopify Studios, which is also behind Discovery’s I Quit business format, Saville Productions for National Geographic Documentary Films. Rupert Maconick and Jeffrey Plunkett serve as producers. Tobias Lütke, Jason Badal, Colin McRae, Carolyn Bernstein and Ryan Harrington serve as executive producers.

“Given the difficult time our world is facing, this enthusiastic and determined group of young entrepreneurs are a ray of hope for a better, brighter future,” said Costantini and Foster. “We are excited to be working alongside National Geographic again and cannot imagine a more perfect platform than Disney+ to share these incredible stories and inspire children and adults alike to make a positive impact on our world.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering again with brilliant directing duo, Cristina and Darren, to tell this much-needed story of hope and optimism,” added Carolyn Bernstein, executive vice president of Scripted Content and Documentary Films at National Geographic. “‘Own the Room’’s trailblazing group of young innovators are audaciously pushing boundaries to create a better world for generations to come, and their extraordinary work deserves our attention.”