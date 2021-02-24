Disney+ Sets Premiere Dates, First Images For ‘Turner & Hooch’, ‘Mysterious Benedict Society’, ‘Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life’ & ‘High School Musical: The Series’

Disney+ has set spring and summer premiere dates for and released first-look photos for new series Turner & Hooch, The Mysterious Benedict Society and Chip ‘N Dale: Park Life and the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Here are the premiere dates in chronological order, with series descriptions and first-look photos:

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 2 (Friday, May 14)

In Season 2, the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform Beauty and the Beast as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted. The season also features new solos written by Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett.

The series stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders. Guest-starring this season are Derek Hough, Olivia Rose Keegan, Roman Banks, Andrew Barth Feldman and Asher Angel. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is executive-produced by its creator Tim Federle (Golden Globe and Academy Award-nominated Ferdinand) and is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and recently was awarded a GLAAD Media Award.

. Disney/Roger Erickson

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Friday, June 25)

Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way. Based on the bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart, which Time magazine called one of the best young-adult books of all time, The Mysterious Benedict Society stars Emmy winner Tony Hale in the titular role and features a standout ensemble of young actors.

The Mysterious Benedict Society also stars Kristen Schaal, Ryan Hurst, MaameYaa Boafo, Gia Sandhu, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler. The series is executive produced by Sonar Entertainment, 20th Television, Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Deepak Nayar, James Bobin, Matt Manfredi (writer-creator) and Phil Hay (writer-creator). Showrunners for the series are Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin.

Disney

Turner & Hooch (Friday, July 16)

When an ambitious, buttoned-up U.S. Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs. Turner & Hooch stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film.

The series also stars Carra Patterson as Jessica Baxter, Scott’s brave, street-smart partner; Brandon Jay McLaren as Xavier Wilson, a cool, enigmatic marine-turned-US Marshal; Anthony Ruivivar as Chief James Mendez, Scott’s boss with a secret soft spot for Scott’s new dog, Hooch; Lyndsy Fonseca as Laura Turner, Scott’s sweet, animal-loving sister; Jeremy Maguire as Matthew Garland, Laura’s dog-loving son; and Vanessa Lengies as Erica Mouniere, the quirky head of the U.S. Marshals dog training program. Five French Mastiffs also star as Hooch, Scott’s slobbery, loveable French Mastiff.

Turner & Hooch is a Disney+ original series produced by 20th Television. Matt Nix is creator, executive producer and writer on the series. McG is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. Michael Horowitz, Robert Duncan McNeill and Mary Viola also serve as executive producers, and Josh Levy serves as co-executive producer.

Disney+/Farah Nosh

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life (Friday, July 23)

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life follows two tiny troublemakers trying to live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized, sky-high adventures. Disney’s beloved chipmunks, nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale, make the perfect odd couple. They’re best buddies and they drive each other nuts! In their perpetual pursuit of acorns, these ultimate underdogs are joined by Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies great and small. Combining classic-style cartoon comedy with contemporary storytelling, the 36 seven-minute episodes are directed by Jean Cayrol and produced by Marc du Pontavice at Xilam Animation.