Disney+ Sets ‘Parallels’ From ‘Marianne’s Quoc Dang Tran As First Original French-Language Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Quoc Dang Tran, writer of Netflix’s horror drama Marianne, has scored Disney+’s first original French-language drama.

Tran, who also created Canal+ crime drama Nox, has created Parallels, a fantasy drama for the Walt Disney streamer. He will act as showrunner and will also write with fledgling writer Anastasia Heinzl.

It is part of a slate of European originals, as revealed by Deadline, put together for Disney+.

The six-part series follows four teenage friends, on the French-Swiss border, whose lives are turned upside down by an experiment of the LHC – the world’s biggest particle collider.

During a split second, the Universe abolishes its rules: time, space and multiverses all get jumbled together. The teenagers will do everything in their power to try to fathom out what happened and turn the clocks back. The mysterious event propels the group of 14-year olds into parallel dimensions, leaving them racing to return home before their futures are altered forever.

The series, which has just started production, is produced by Tran’s Daïmôn Films and Empreinte Digitale, the company behind French sci-fi drama Missions, which aired on Shudder in the U.S. and whose second season was co-produced by AMC Networks. The latter was founded by Raphaël Rocher and Eric Laroche with Rocher as exec producer on Parallels.

Tran has previously written on buzzy French dramas such as The Bureau and comedies such as Call My Agent! and Kabul Kitchen. He is repped by ICM Partners and Film Talents.