Disney+ Suffers Outages In U.S., UK & Canada As Latest ‘WandaVision’ Drops

WANDAVISION
Disney

Disney+ has suffered a huge spike in reported outages across the U.S., Canada, and the UK as subscribers fired up the streamer to watch the seventh episode of Marvel’s WandaVision.

The episode dropped early on Friday morning, but users reported issues with their Disney+ account on Twitter. Many said the streamer was crashing.

Downdector, a website that monitors web outages, showed there was a huge spike in issues around midnight on the west coast — just as WandaVision went live. Early risers in the UK also reported problems.

But the outage appears to have been resolved, as reports of issues fell to normal levels around 30 minutes after the first spike in disruption.

Deadline has contacted Disney for comment.

