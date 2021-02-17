Disney Taps Company Vet Jenny Cohen As EVP, Social Responsibility

Walt Disney has named Jenny Cohen to the newly created role of Executive Vice President, Social Responsibility, reporting directly to CEO Bob Chapek.

Cohen, a 23-year Disney veteran was most recently SVP, Brand, Franchise and Customer Relationship Management. She will lead the media giant’s global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) work.

“Consumers, employees and investors are increasingly looking to companies to drive positive, impactful change in the world, and at Disney, our goal is to be as admired for our values and contributions to society as we are for the superb entertainment we create,” Chapek said. “Jenny is an extremely talented, strategic and collaborative leader who has helped define not only what the Disney brand represents, but what the brand should stand for, and I am pleased that she will be leading this important work.”

Cohen’s mandate is to lead and integrate the company’s CSR and ESG functions, creating programs “that will positively impact our communities, consumers, employees and the environment,” Disney said. She will manage reporting of ESG metrics and transparent disclosure of the company’s progress.

“I look forward to partnering with leaders from across our businesses as we strive to use our unique global platform and resources to drive the greatest impact,” said Cohen.

Disney said current initiatives support children’s hospitals around the world; invest in youth programs to advance STEM education and the arts; support charitable organizations through the employee-based Disney VoluntEARS program; and promote global conservation efforts through the Disney Conservation Fund that has directed over $100 million to wildlife and environmental nonprofits. Disney recently set new environmental goals for 2030 in five areas — climate and energy, water and oceans, waste, materials and sustainable building design.

As a member of the company’s CEO Diversity & Inclusion Council, Cohen is also active in developing and implementing initiatives that support a representative and inclusive culture.

She previously led Disney’s customer relationship management RM team and served as VP, Strategic Planning and New Business Development. She joined Disney in 1992 as an Analyst in Strategic Planning and New Business Development.