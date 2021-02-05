‘Grown-ish’ EP Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry Writing Untitled Basketball Feature For Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: Three-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry has come aboard to write an untitled basketball feature for Disney+ that Golden State Warriors’ 3-point superstar Steph Curry is in talks to produce.

As we told you during Disney Investor Day, Disney+ has a couple of basketball movies with NBA stars, including those based on the lives of NBA stars Giannis Antentokounmpo and Chris Paul. This feature by Henry is completely new.

Henry received three Primetime Outstanding Comedy Series noms for her co-EP work on Black-ish. She is also the EP of Freeform’s spinoff comedy series Grown-ish. Henry is also co-writing with Kenya Barris the new Cheaper by The Dozen movie for Disney+. In October 2018, she signed an overall deal with ABC Studios whose cable/streaming division, ABC Signature, produces Grown-ish.

Prior to Black-ish, Henry served as EP on the long-running comedy series The Game and wrote on multiple studio features.

Prior to becoming a writer, Jeni Henry, aka Jeni G., was a member of the R&B/pop trio Before Dark, whose single “Monica” hit No. 7 on the Billboard top R&B sales charts. She toured the country with Christina Aguilera and Destiny’s Child while simultaneously obtaining her B.S. degree from USC.

She is repped by Scott Schwartz of Vision Art Management, New Wave Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.