Disney Adapting ‘Aloha Rodeo’ With Chris Kekaniokalani Bright Penning The Script

EXCLUSIVE: Disney looks to be bringing the popular book Aloha Rodeo to its streamer as it has tapped Chris Kekaniokalani Bright to adapt the book by David Wolman and Julian Smith. Jeremy Latcham is attached to produce. The film is being developed by the Disney live action team for Disney+.

Based on the untold true story of Hawaiian cowboys, Aloha Rodeo follows three paniolos (Hawaiian cowboys) who traveled from Hawaii to Wyoming in 1908 to compete in the Frontier Days Championship Roping Competition. What started off as a novelty quickly turned into a one-sided competition as the paniolos performed feats that the mainlanders had never dreamed of before.

The film marks one of Bright’s biggest jobs to date having previously penned the spec Conviction, which Warner Bros. recently acquirred. He is repped by MGMT, Verve & Todd Rubenstein.