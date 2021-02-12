Discovery+ Sets Date With Five Seasons Of ‘The Bachelor’ & ‘The Bachelorette’

EXCLUSIVE: Discovery+ is set to present some roses to its subscribers after picking up a handful of seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

The streamer has acquired five seasons of the ABC dating franchise and will launch them on February 13, ahead of Valentine’s Day.

It has picked up seasons 19 and 22 of The Bachelor, seasons nine and 15 of The Bachelorette and season one of The Bachelor Winter Games. The streamer is also expected to pick up more seasons of both shows, cycling in and out of the service.

It is the latest example of the patchwork quilt-style streaming deals for linear shows, particularly in the non-scripted world where shows repeat less regularly.

It is also the latest acquisition deal for Discovery+, which launched last month with a slew of shows from the likes of A&E, History and Lifetime and the BBC.

Season 15 of The Bachelorette starred Hannah Brown as was one of the fans’ favorites, while season 19 of The Bachelor features a lot of popular female contestants who made a name for themselves on the franchise, same with the winter sports themed spinoff that aired in 2018, while season 22 of The Bachelor featured Arie, who proposed to one woman, left her and married the original runner up.

The deal was done with Warner Bros, which produces the show through its Warner Horizon Television label in association with Next Entertainment.