Discovery Inks Long-Term Partnership With Saudi OTT Service Jawwy TV

Discovery Wednesday unveiled a long-term partnership with Saudi telecom’s group’s digital entertainment arm Intigral to provide broadcast and subscription-video-on-demand content to its flagship OTT service, Jawwy TV.

The deal gives Jawwy TV subscribers to access to select Discovery content in a Discovery+ branded area on Jawwy. New and existing Jawwy TV subscribers who sign up will be offered 12 months of Discovery+ content on Intigral.

Jawwy TV subscribers will also receive seven of Discovery’s international linear channels: Discovery Channel, Fatafeat, TLC, Discovery Family, Animal Planet, Discovery Science and Investigation Discovery, with more to follow.

Once available in region, the parties will collaborate on making the Discovery+ app available to the telecom group’s mobile customer base in KSA, Kuwait and Bahrain. They be offered access to Discovery+ app as an additional value to their existing service, the partners said.

Discovery announced earlier this week its has passed 11 million direct-to-consumer streaming subscribers and will reach 12 million by the end of February, a gain of about 7 million subscribers since December, driven by the newly launched DTC service. In a call announcing the numbers it described an ongoing global rollout with new distributor deals — this is one.

This agreement reps the first time that Discovery’s fans in the Middle East will have access to the content across both linear and on demand in an OTT only service,” noted Kasia Kieli, President & MD of Discovery EMEA. “We are delighted to enter this new partnership with the leading telco operator in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and combine our strengths to provide customers access to our much-loved brands and content on discovery+.”

Content available via the Discovery+ branded area, includes global franchises Shark Week, MythBusters, Gold Rush, Expedition Unknown, House Hunters International, 90 Day Fiancé, NASA’s Unexplained Files and Say Yes to the Dress and exclusive Discovery+ originals such as The Impossible Row, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (Uncensored), and JonBenet Ramsey: What Really Happened?

Intigral is a leading digital entertainment company in the MENA region, a subsidiary of the Saudi Telecom Group (stg).