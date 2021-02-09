Director Anton Cropper Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Prolific TV director Anton Cropper has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

Cropper is a director and executive producer who moves between comedy and drama. One of the most accomplished pilot directors, Cropper directed the pilots for Mixed-ish, L.A.’s Finest, and Suits spinoff Pearson, all of which were ordered to series.

He is currently directing and executive producing Long Slow Exhale for Spectrum Originals, and his other episodic directing credits include Jessica Jones, Black-ish, The Goldbergs, Future Man, The Blacklist and House of Lies.

One of his proudest accomplishments is directing the seminal “Juneteenth” episode of Black-ish, which broadcast the important holiday to the world.

In addition to directing, he has executive produced more than 150 hours of television including Suits, L.A.’s Finest and Mixed-ish.

Cropper is managed by Rob Wolken and Jonathan Baruch at Rain Management Group.