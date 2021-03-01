Diane Warren And Laura Pausini Win Original Song Golden Globe For ‘Io Si (Seen)’ From ‘The Life Ahead’

UPDATED with video: Six-time Golden Globe award nominee and, now, two-time winner Diane Warren was brief in her acceptance speech for Best Original Song – Motion Picture on Sunday, when the habitually soft-spoken composer got to the point for her work on “Io Si (Seen)” from Netflix’s The Life Ahead.

She thanked director Eduardo Ponti, and the film’s star – and Ponti’s famous mother — Sophia Loren. She then said of the film, “It’s such a beautiful story about people who aren’t really seen and they see each other and they see each other through love. And that’s what inspired the song. So thank you again.

Warren shares the award with Niccolò Agliardi and Laura Pausini, the latter of whom also spoke. Pausini thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press, saying, “Grazie Mille,” which translates to “a thousand graces” in Italian.

“Io Si (Seen)” won in a field that also included nominees “Fight for You” by D’Mile, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas from Judas and the Black Messiah; “Hear My Voice” by Celeste and Daniel Pemberton from The Trial of the Chicago 7; “Speak Now” by Sam Ashworth and Leslie Odom Jr. from One Night in Miami, and “Tigress & Tweed” by Andra Day & Raphael Saadiq from The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

