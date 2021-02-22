You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Gov. Andrew Cuomo OKs New York City Movie Theaters Reopening Next Month
DGA Condemns Rise Of Hate Crimes & Discrimination Against Asian Americans

dga director's guild of america
DGA

The Directors Guild said today that it “strongly condemns the rising hate crimes, racial harassment, and discrimination against Asian Americans since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. There is no place in our society for these hateful acts fueled by incendiary rhetoric, scapegoating, and unjust stereotyping targeted at people of Asian descent.”

Many published reports on the rise of hate crimes against Asian Americans attribute it to incendiary comments made by former President Donald Trump about the origins of the coronavirus.

“We and our Asian American Committee stand in solidarity with our Asian American members and the greater community impacted by these malicious attacks,” the DGA said, urging members to report incidents of racism in the workplace to the DGA’s Racial Harassment Hotline.

