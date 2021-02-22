‘Debris’: NBC’s J.H. Wyman Sci-Fi Series Lands In France & Japan

EXCLUSIVE: NBC’s sci-fi drama Debris, starring Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele, from Almost Human creator J.H. Wyman, has landed its first international sales.

Legendary Television, which co-produces the series with Frequency Films and Universal Television, has sold exclusive distribution rights to French network TF1 and Japanese streamer U-Next. It comes ahead of Debris’ premiere on NBC on March 1.

Written by Wyman, Debris is said to be in the vein of The X-Files and Men In Black. In it, two agents, played by Steele and Tucker, from two different continents, and two different mindsets, must work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.

Creator and showrunner J.H. Wyman executive produces alongside his company, Frequency Films. Jason Hoffs, Jeff Vlaming, and Samantha Corbin-Miller also executive produce.