‘Dear White People’: Rome Flynn Joins Netflix Series As Recurring For Fourth & Final Season

EXCLUSIVE: Rome Flynn (How To Get Away With Murder) has been tapped for a recurring role on the fourth and final season of Netflix’s Dear White People, from Lionsgate TV.

Based on Justin Simien’s acclaimed debut indie feature, Dear White People is set against the backdrop of a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble just below the surface. The satirical series — which picks up where the 2014 Sundance hit left off – follows a group of Winchester University’s students of color as they navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (or lack thereof) and activism in the millennial age.

Flynn will play David, opposite Antoinette Robertson.

He joins returning stars Marques Richardson, Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori and Ashley Blaine Featherson.

Simien created the series, serves as writer, co-showrunner and executive produces alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Yvette Lee Bowser.

In addition to Dear White People, Flynn also has been cast in a just-announced key recurring role in Netflix’s Raising Dion. He’s perhaps best known for the role Gabriel on ABC’s How To Get Away With Murder. Flynn is repped by Innovative Artists, Margie Weiner Management and Emily Downs at Meyer & Downs.