Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Provides Update On ‘Deadpool’ Sequel At Today’s TCA

Marvel Boss Kevin Feige was asked at today’s TCA about making more adult-oriented series as he expands the MCU’s streaming footprint.

And then something slipped out about Deadpool — essentially, it sounds like Marvel is kicking around some sort of continuation of it following its acquisition of 20th Century Fox two years ago. Deadpool broke immense ground as the first R-rated Marvel Comic Feature Adaptation blockbuster; between two sequels grossing $1.56 billion worldwide.

In answering the question, Feige said, “I think we target everything we’re doing for kids and adults, so I think your question is more adult or R-rated. Other than Deadpool, which has already established itself as a certain genre and a certain rating, that we already said we would not mess with when we started working on Deadpool — which we have — other than that, we haven’t encountered a story or a storyline or a character’s journey that a PG-13, or the tone, or the ratings we’ve been using up to this point has prevented us. We haven’t been held back by. If we ever are, than certainly there can be a discussion that can be had now that there’s other outlets like Star. But that just hasn’t been the case. We’ve told all the stories that we wanted to with the tonality and the rating we have now.”

Deadline’s Justin Kroll told you first back in October that Bob’s Burgers veterans Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin are writing Deadpool 3, with Ryan Reynolds set to reprise his role as the wise-cracking Marvel superhero.

In sum, while Disney+ looks to be PG-13 or PG in tone for the time being, the edgier adult Netflix/Marvel series like Jessica Jones could find their way back into revival, said Feige today.