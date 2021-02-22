DC Expands Deal With Spotify, Plans Superhero Audio Series Including Superman, Wonder Woman & Joker

The DC Universe is set to get a bit bigger in the audio world. DC Comics and Warner Bros has expanded their deal with Spotify to create a slew of scripted superhero podcast series.

The new series will feature DC Comics characters including Superman, Lois Lane, Wonder Woman, Joker, Catwoman, Katana, The Riddler, Batgirl and Harley Quinn.

The move was revealed by Jim Lee, the chief creative officer of DC, at Spotify’s Stream On event. “There’s so many character we can explore,” said Lee. “I think the fanbase will respond to this in an exciting way.”

This comes after the companies struck a deal last year for an original Batman podcast. David S. Goyer, who co-wrote the script for The Dark Knight Rises and co-wrote Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, has created Batman Unburied, which is expected to launch later this year on the audio streaming service. He originated the story and will exec produce the scripted audio series.

The series explores the “darker” aspects of Bruce Wayne’s psychology.

Lee and Goyer teased the project at the event.

Spotify will serve as the exclusive platform for Batman Unburied, which will be developed and produced by Goyer’s Phantom Four production company in association with Warner Bros’ Blue Ribbon Content. Phantom Four’s Keith Levine will also serve as an executive producer alongside Goyer.