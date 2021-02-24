David Fincher Reunites With His ‘Seven’ Screenwriter For Feature Adaptation Of ‘The Killer’ At Netflix; Michael Fassbender Circling Lead Role

Following his critically acclaimed work directing Mank, David Fincher looks to have found his next project returning to a genre he knows well. Sources tell Deadline Fincher is currently developing an adaptation of the Alexis Nolent’s The Killer graphic novel series, re-teaming with Seven screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, who will adapt. While unconfirmed, sources also say Michael Fassbender is in talks to star in the pic. Netflix would not comment on Fassbender’s involvement.

Ceán Chaffin will serve as producer.

The series followed a cold-blooded assassin who begins to have psychological crisis in a world with no moral compass. It is still unknown how Fincher and Walker would tackle this adaptation but the stylistic noir themes that run throughout the series seem like a perfect project to reunite the two 25 years after their own classic noir tale premiered.

Fincher recently made Netflix his home for the foreseeable future after signing a four year deal with the streamer. The relationship is already off to a good start with Mank, his behind-the-scenes story of the making of Citizen Kane, in the middle of award season run that includes six Golden Globe nominations and a SAG nomination for Gary Oldman. Fincher had been been considering a number of films along with The Killer for some time but with award season hitting the home stretch, the director was looking for his next thing. Sources say after recent meetings with Fassbender, Fincher firmed up his commitment to the film and possibly making his next feature.