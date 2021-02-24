Dave Grohl & His Mom Drum Up ‘From Cradle to Stage’ For Paramount+ Alongside ‘Unplugged’ & ‘Yo! MTV Raps’ Revivals

Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is joining the Paramount+ band.

Grohl and his mother Virginia Hanlon Grohl are bringing a non-scripted series based on her book From Cradle to Stage to the streamer.

The six-part series, directed by Dave Grohl, will tell stories of the special relationship between successful musicians and their moms. Each episode features a famous performer and his or her mother as well as Dave and Virginia. It comes from Live Nation Productions and Endeavor Content.

Virginia Hanlon Grohl’s book From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars featured stories from the mothers of Dr. Dre, Amy Winehouse and Michael Stipe.

The series, announced at Paramount+’s launch event by Chris McCarthy, President of MTV Entertainment Group, joins a slew of other music titles.

Paramount+ ViacomCBS Streaming Event: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

MTV’s Unplugged, in which Grohl appeared with his Nirvana bandmates, is coming to Paramount+ several times a year through a series of specials. Yo! MTV Raps, which ran between 1988 and 1995 and was co-created by Ted Demme, will return with hosted segments, live performances and lifestyle content in the hip-hop genre.

They join the previously announced return of Behind the Music.

“We are thrilled to re-invent some of our most storied and impactful music franchises, including Behind the Music and Yo! MTV Raps, for Paramount+,” said Bruce Gilmer, ViacomCBS President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events. “In addition, we will partner with some of the biggest names across the music industry to bring exclusive and unique content to the platform, such as Dave Grohl’s Cradle to Stage based on his mom’s critically-acclaimed book, and many more to come.”