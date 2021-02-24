Dave Erickson Inks Overall Deal With MRC Television, Sets Series Adaptation Of Stephen King’s ‘The Jaunt’

EXCLUSIVE: Fear The Walking Dead co-creator Dave Erickson has closed an overall deal with MRC Television. Under the multi-year pact, Erickson will exclusively work with the indie studio on the creation and development of television series on which he will serve as writer-showrunner or supervise other writers.

As part of the deal, Erickson is developing The Jaunt, based on the 1981 Stephen King short story originally published in The Twilight Zone Magazine. The Jaunt explores a future where teleportation, called ‘jaunting,’ has become a commonplace, if still dangerous and mysterious, technology.

“We’ve long admired Dave’s visionary creative work and are thrilled to welcome him to MRC,” said Elise Henderson, President of MRC Television. “A true master of his craft, he’s the ideal partner to build upon the work of Stephen King, and create and develop more originals as the studio continues to expand.”

Erickson joins a roster of talent at MRC Television, which includes first-look/overall pacts with key creative auspices from MRC film and TV projects, including The Outsider‘s Cynthia Erivo, Richard Price and Jessie Nickson-Lopez, Ozark‘s Julia Garner and Chris Mundy, Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street (Knives Out) as well as deals with Familystyle and writer-producer Noelle Valdivia.

Erickson most recently served as executive producer on Apple’s upcoming sweeping international drama Shantaram starring Charlie Hunnam. He is co-creator of the hit series Fear The Walking Dead, which he also executive produced during its first three seasons on AMC. Erickson’s previous credits include creator/executive producer of Canterbury’s Law starring Julianna Margulies as well as executive producer on the Netflix series Marco Polo and co-executive producer on Sons of Anarchy for FX. Erickson is repped by Manage-ment and Gregg Gellman at Morris Yorn.

MRC Television is in production on The Great season 2 for Hulu, The Shrink Next Door with Apple TV+ and The Terminal List for Amazon Studios, all in association with Civic Center Media. Additional series include Ozark, now in production on its fourth season for Netflix, and the upcoming Shining Girls for Apple TV+.