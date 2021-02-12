‘Chappelle’s Show’ Returns To Netflix After Dave Chapelle Makes Peace With Comedy Central: “I Got My Show Back”

Chappelle’s Show, Dave Chappelle’s breakthrough Comedy Central sketch series that was pulled from Netflix’s line-up last November at the comedian’s request, is returning to the streamer today. Chappelle made the announcement at the end of a live performance posted on Instagram overnight.

Last fall, Chappelle had asked Netflix, his new home for standup comedy specials, to remove Chappelle’s Show from its lineup due to a longstanding contract dispute with Comedy Central owner ViacomCBS over licensing and royalty issues.

Watch the new Instagram post below.

In the new Instagram post, Chappelle says the issues have been resolved. “I never asked Comedy Central for anything,” Chappelle tells his audience. “If you remember, I said, ‘I’m going to my real boss,’ and I came to you because I know where my power lies. I asked you to stop watching the show and thank God almighty for you, you did.

“You made that show worthless because without your eyes, it’s nothing,” Chappelle continues. “And you stopped watching it. They called me and I got my name back and I got my license back and I got my show back and they paid me millions of dollars.”

The comedian also thanks Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos for having “the courage” to remove the show from Netflix despite the “financial detriment to his company.” He then went on to thank CBS Viacom exec Chris McCarthy for “making the past right.”

Chappelle adds, “After all these years, I can finally say that, ‘Comedy Central, it’s been a pleasure doing business with you.’”

The Instagram video ends with a montage of scenes from Chappelle’s Show accompanied to the song “Happy Days Are Here Again.”

Earlier in the posted performance, Chappelle addressed the insurrection at the Capitol as well as his recent bout with coronavirus. “There was a faction of people, the cowards, who said, ‘You see that, Dave Chappelle, that’s why we stay inside where it’s safe, and we never try anything.’ Well, enjoy yourselves, motherf*ckers, because I’m better now,” Chappelle said.