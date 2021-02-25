Daryl McCormack Joins Emma Thompson In Sophie Hyde’s ‘Good Luck To You, Leo Grande’

Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders, A Very English Scandal) has been cast opposite Emma Thompson in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, director Sophie Hyde’s next feature after Animals.

McCormack will take on the title role of Leo Grande, a sex worker in his 20s hired by Nancy Stokes (Thompson). Nancy yearns for some adventure, human connection and good sex, which she was robbed of in her stable but stale marriage. To make things right, the ex-teacher devises a plan and hires the services of Leo Grande for a night of bliss.

Filming is set to begin in March in Norwich, UK, under Covid guidelines. Pic is being produced by Debbie Gray at Genesius Pictures.

Cornerstone, who first brought the film to market at the virtual AFM, is handling international sales and distribution, and co-repping US rights with CAA Media Finance.