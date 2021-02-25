You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Halle Berry To Executive Produce, Star In Sci-Fi Drama ‘The Mothership’ For Netflix And MRC Film

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Exclusive: 'Halo' TV Series Moves From Showtime To Paramount+
Read the full story

Daryl McCormack Joins Emma Thompson In Sophie Hyde’s ‘Good Luck To You, Leo Grande’

Daryl McCormack
Daryl McCormack reps

Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders, A Very English Scandal) has been cast opposite Emma Thompson in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, director Sophie Hyde’s next feature after Animals.

McCormack will take on the title role of Leo Grande, a sex worker in his 20s hired by Nancy Stokes (Thompson). Nancy yearns for some adventure, human connection and good sex, which she was robbed of in her stable but stale marriage. To make things right, the ex-teacher devises a plan and hires the services of Leo Grande for a night of bliss.

Filming is set to begin in March in Norwich, UK, under Covid guidelines. Pic is being produced by Debbie Gray at Genesius Pictures.

Cornerstone, who first brought the film to market at the virtual AFM, is handling international sales and distribution, and co-repping US rights with CAA Media Finance.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad