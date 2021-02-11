‘Daredevil’ Star Deborah Ann Woll Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Deborah Ann Woll has signed with ICM Partners for representation in all areas.

Woll first broke out starring as in the hit HBO series True Blood opposite Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin. Most recently, she starred as in the Netflix/Marvel series Daredevil. Her character also recurred on The Punisher, and The Defenders.

On the film side, Woll was most recently seen starring in Sony Pictures’ Escape Room. Other notable film credits include Ruby Sparks opposite Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan and Someday This Pain Will Be Useful To You opposite Marcia Gay Harden and Lucy Liu.

Woll is additionally represented by Luber Roklin Entertainment.