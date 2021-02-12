Daphne Rubin-Vega And Brooke Smith Sign To Stewart Talent

Stewart Talent has announced it has signed Daphne Rubin-Vega and Brooke Smith for representation.

Brooke Smith can currently be seen on David E. Kelley’s Big Sky. She was recently seen in Jay Roach’s Bombshell, which centered on the female Fox News personnel and their allegations against founder Roger Ailes (John Lithgow). She played Ailes’ PR watchdog ‘Irena Briganti’.

Smith will be seen in a recurring role on Amazon’s anthology series Them: Covenant from creator Little Marvin and executive producer Lena Waithe. Set in 1953, it centers on a young couple who decide to move their family from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood. The family’s home on a tree lined, seemingly idyllic street becomes ground zero where malevolent forces both real and supernatural threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

She can currently be seen on both Netflix’s Unbelievable as Kaitlyn Dever’s court appointed therapist, and the Hulu crime anthology series The Act as the attorney who Patricia Arquette seeks advice. She is best known for her iconic role as ‘Catherine Martin,’ Buffalo Bill’s kidnap victim, in Jonathan Demme’s The Silence of the Lambs, which swept the Academy Awards, winning all five major categories, including Best Picture.

Television credits include a major recurring role in the fifth and final season of A&E’s thriller Bates Motel as ‘Sheriff Dana Green,’ the new face of law in White Pine Bay; The History Channel’s Project Blue Book , portraying a farmer in 1950’s West Virginia who believes she saw an alien and a UFO near her home; a prominent recurring role on Showtime’s Ray Donovan playing ‘Frances’, the nurse and love interest for Ray’s (Liev Schreiber) brother, ‘Terry’ (Eddie Marsan); and many other projects.

Smith is managed by Barking Dog Entertainment

Daphne Rubin-Vega can be seen in the upcoming Warner Bros feature In the Heights for director Jon Chu, playing ‘Daniela.’ She also just wrapped the Netflix series Social Distance, produced by Jenji Kohan and Tara Herman. She was most recently seen in the heavily recurring role of ‘Mrs. Lopez’ on Katy Keene, the CW spinoff of Riverdale.

She previously recurred on the Netflix series Tales of the City. A staple of the New York theatre community, Rubin-Vega earned a Tony nomination for her portrayal of ‘Mimi’ in the original cast of Rent, and another for Anna in the Tropics.

Rubin-Vega recently starred in Miss You Like Hell at The Public Theatre, and in the one-woman show Empanada Loca, which was written for her. She went on to help adapt the play into the scripted podcast The Horror of Dolores Roach, and is currently developing it into a series for Blumhouse Television.

Rubin-Vega is managed by Untitled Entertainment.