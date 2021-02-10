Danny Barton Joins UTA & Klutch Sports Group As Sports Content Exec

Danny Barton has joined UTA in the newly created position of sports content executive. Based in the Los Angeles office, he’ll be tasked with building out the company’s original sports programming division by working with UTA and Klutch Sports to develop and package content spanning all platforms.

Most recently, Barton served as Senior Director of Original Content at Fox Sports, where he led the development of the network’s original documentary programming. While there, he played an instrumental role during the launch of the Sports Emmy-nominated documentary series Magnify. Before joining Fox, Barton produced documentaries for ESPN Films’ 30 for 30 series, HBO and Fox Sports.

“It is an exciting time for original sports content,” said Barton, who has more than a decade of experience as a development executive and producer of sports documentaries. “I have watched from the outside as UTA and Klutch Sports continue to position themselves as major forces in the unscripted and sports spaces. I am looking forward to joining the UTA team and to working closely with UTA’s top-tier creators and Klutch’s incredible roster of athletes to develop programming across all platforms.”

Said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “This year’s Super Bowl reminds us that sports present some of the greatest opportunities for storytelling. Klutch and UTA are excited to marry athletes and creators in the service of telling great stories. Danny’s passion and experience will help us unlock the many opportunities that we see ahead.”

Added Rich Paul, founder and CEO of Klutch Sports, “We’re thrilled that Danny is joining the team, and his ability to tell impactful stories across multiple mediums is going to take athlete’s brands to the next level.”