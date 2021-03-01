‘Judas And The Black Messiah’s Daniel Kaluuya Accepts Golden Globe For Best Supporting Actor While Dealing With Technical Difficulties

“You did me dirty!” said actor Daniel Kaluuya after the audio finally kicked in after he won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his amazing turn as Chairman Fred Hampton in the Shaka King-directed Judas and the Black Messiah.

When presenter Laura Dern revealed Kaluuya as the winner, we could see him but not hear him in the virtual Zoom-ridden ceremony. It was one of many technical hiccups throughout the Golden Globes. Being a little confused, it seemed like the show was about to move on without allowing Kaluuya to give an acceptance speech.

Kaluyya was able to thank King for inspiring him and he referred to the talented director as his “leader and general”.

He also fit in a very relevant quote from the late, great Nipsey Hussle saying, that “We’re here to give ’til we’re empty” — a quote Kaluuya subscribes to.

Despite the technical difficulties, this marks a strong win for Kaluuya, adding fuel to his awards season tank to win Oscar gold.

The technical difficulties weren’t exactly a good way to start off the Globes considering all of the scrutiny the HFPA has been getting when it comes to the lack of diversity. Not being able to hear the first winner of the night — a Black actor — just didn’t seem like a good look for the virtual ceremony which was already expected to have its fair share of problems and issues.

Backstage: Anthony D’Alessandro heard that Kaluuya blamed “the wifi! the wifi!” for his glitch.

“I think him for his love, and his compassion and how much he poured into the Black community,” said Kaluuya about Chairman Fred, “He didn’t compromise on that.”

In regards to lessons we can learn from Hampton in today’s world, Kaluuya said, “it’s clarity, clarity of giving; self love and how much. (His) focus on local community first: When you change their world, you change your world.”

“It’s so hard for films like this to be made,” said the actor, “You have to tip your hat to Ryan Coogler. It made a billion when he pitched this. So many people tried to make this movie. Antoine Fuqua tried to make it. The fact that the mainstream people are arriving to this; the audience is everything.”