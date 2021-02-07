‘Saturday Night Live’: Dan Levy Spotlights Show’s Covid Safety Protocols During Hosting Debut

UPDATED with video: Fresh off his Emmy sweep, Dan Levy brought his comedy chops to Saturday Night Live, where he started off his hosting debut by highlighting the NBC sketch show’s strict coronavirus safety protocols.

The Schitt’s Creek star, who won four Emmys back in September and is up for a Golden Globe, first discussed the whirlwind the past 12 months have been. He noted that his life has changed in so many ways “both good and not so good,” from more people watching Schitt’s Creek to fans shouting “Ew!” when they see him on the street.

“In all seriousness for all the good and the not so good. I have somehow found myself here on this iconic stage standing in front of you,” he said. “Trust me it has only been good here at SNL.”

Related Story 'SNL': Dan Levy Derails Universal Studios Backlot Tour With Inappropriate Thoughts

He took the audience on a tour of Studio 8H bragging how safe the team has been amid the coronavirus pandemic. There to help ensure that he stays more than six feet apart from audience members was compliance officer Dorene (Aidy Bryant).

“When you wanna get chummy, just put a noodle in your tummy,” she says holding a pool noodle to measure out the physical distance.

The tour also featured an anti-viral mist, socially distanced dressing rooms and staff members in hazmat suits. Levy has seen all the Covid-era protocol, but a surprise awaited him around the corner: his father and Schitt’s Creek co-star Eugene Levy.

“I flew in to wish you luck tonight but because I traveled, I’m in this isolation box,” Eugene Levy tells his son through a plexiglass display.

NBC

When his son returns to the stage, Eugene urges the staffers surrounding his box to give him a better view.

“Excuse me can you turn me towards the stage so I could see the show?” he says.

“Motion Sickness” and “Savior Complex” singer Phoebe Bridgers also made her SNL debut on Saturday, serving as the evening’s musical guest.

See Levy’s monologue above.