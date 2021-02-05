Dakota Johnson Movie ‘Am I OK?’ Paused After Positive Covid Test

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that the Tig Notaro- and Stephanie Allynne-directed feature film Am I OK? had to stop production here in Los Angeles after a person involved with the movie was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Dakota Johnson stars in the Lauren Pomerantz-scripted movie that follows lifelong best friends Lucy and Jane. However, when Jane announces she’s moving from Los Angeles to London for a job, Lucy reveals a deeply buried, long-held secret. As Jane tries to help Lucy sort through old patterns and new feelings, their lifelong friendship is thrown into chaos.

Said a production spokesperson, “Earlier this week a supporting member from production on our film Am I OK? tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis was confirmed as a result of required and ongoing testing that all members of production receive. We are currently following all required safety protocols and have paused production until next week to allow for shooting to continue while maintaining strict safety standards pursuant to government and guild policies.”

Deadline hears from sources that it was Johnson’s assistant who tested positive. Nonetheless, until this vaccine takes its full strength in calming Covid, these are the types of precautions and safeguards productions need to take in continuing to work. Production pauses are just part of the process and are to be expected in this continued pandemic climate.

Am I OK? is produced by Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell through Gloria Sanchez Productions. Erik Feig’s Picturestart is financing and co-producing. Johnson and Ro Donnelly via TeaTime Pictures, Notaro and Allynne are producing through their Something Fierce label. Feig and Lucy Kitada through Picturestart and Pomerantz. EPs include Royce Reeves-Darby for Picturestart and Alex Brown for Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Am I OK? also stars Sonoya Mizuno, Jermaine Fowler, Whitmer Thomas, Molly Gordon, June Diane Raphael, Notaro and Sean Hayes.