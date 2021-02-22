Daft Punk Goes Out With A Bang: EDM Duo Breaks Up In Video Message

Daft Punk, the masked and highly influential EDM duo, has signaled its retirement in an announcement as enigmatic as the rest of the pair’s three-decade career.

In a stark, new eight-minute video called “Epilogue,” posted today (watch it above), Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, maintaining their robot/racing personas, walk toward one another through a purple-sky desert. After standing helmet-to-helmet for a bit, one pushes a button on the other’s power pack, setting off a countdown alarm. They separate and prepare for self-destruction. The dates “1993-2021” then appear.

Publicist Kathryn Frazier has confirmed the split but provided no details.

The video ends with the song “Touch” from Daft Punk’s Grammy-winning 2013 album Random Access Memories.

Daft Punk’s hits include 2013’s “Get Lucky,” as well as “Da Funk” and “Robot Rock.” The duo recorded the the Tron: Legacy soundtrack album in 2010.