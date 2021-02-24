The CW Sets Premiere Dates For ‘Kung Fu’, ‘Republic Of Sarah’ & Return Of ‘Dynasty’, ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’, ‘In The Dark’; New Slots For ‘Batwoman’, ‘Charmed’

The CW announced a slew of premiere dates today, including new dramas Kung Fu and The Republic of Sarah and new seasons of Dynasty, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and In the Dark. The network also set a new later time slot for Batwoman and a new/old night for Charmed.

The reboot of 1970s drama Kung Fu stars Olivia Liang, Tzi Ma and Kheng Hua Tan and will debut at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 7. Fellow rookie drama The Republic of Sarah, starring Stella Baker and Luke Mitchell, bows at 9 p.m. Monday, June 14.

‘Batwoman’ Katie Yu/The CW

Meanwhile, Season 6 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow premieres at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 2, and will lead in to an original episode of Batwoman, which moves back an hour to air at 9 p.m. Sundays.

Season 4 of Dynasty arrives at 9 p.m. Friday, May 7, following a new episode of Charmed, which is moving back to Fridays. The third season of In the Dark comes to light at 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 9.

All episodes of Kung Fu and The Republic of Sarah will be available to stream on The CW’s digital platforms following their broadcast on the network. Same goes for Batwoman, Nancy Drew and freshman series Walker and Superman & Lois.

Here’s a rundown of the CW premiere dates revealed today:

Wednesday, April 7

8-9 p.m. Kung Fu (Series premiere)

9-10 p.m. Nancy Drew (Original episode)

Sunday, May 2

8-9 p.m. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 6 premiere)

9-10 p.m. Batwoman (New time slot)

Friday, May 7

8-9 p.m. Charmed (New time slot)

9-10 p.m. Dynasty (Season 4 premiere)

Wednesday, June 9

8-9 p.m. Kung Fu (Original episode)

9-10 p.m. In the Dark (Season 2 premiere)

Monday, June 14

8-9 p.m. All American (Original episode)

9-10 p.m. The Republic of Sarah (Series premiere)