‘Cry Macho’ Screenwriter Nick Schenk Signs With Management 360

Screenwriter Nick Schenk has signed with Management 360 for representation.

His next project, Cry Macho starring and directed by Clint Eastwood, wrapped production in December. Schenk is the first writer to pen three projects for Eastwood, his previous screenplays, Gran Torino and The Mule ranking as the veteran star’s #1 and #2 highest box office (in films with him in front of the camera).

On the TV side, Schenk wrote episodes of Narcos and Manhunt, with both series becoming the #1 most streamed shows on Netflix. He continues to be repped by Lichter Grossman.

