Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus To Be Subject Of Amazon ‘All Or Nothing’ Doc Series

February 2, 2021, Milan, United Kingdom: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus during the warm up prior to the Coppa Italia match at Giuseppe Meazza, Milan. Picture date: 2nd February 2021. Picture credit should read: Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage(Credit Image: © Jonathan Moscrop/CSM via ZUMA Wire) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

Juventus, one of Italian soccer’s most successful clubs, is set to be the subject of a season of Amazon’s sports doc series All Or Nothing, according to local sports paper LA Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Cameras have reportedly been chronicling the 2020/21 season at the club affectionately known as ‘The Old Lady’, which the year notable for being club legend Andrea Pirlo’s debut season in the managerial hot seat and also for the ongoing pandemic-related conditions.

One of sport’s most famous current stars, Cristiano Ronaldo, is in the Juventus squad this season and is spearheading the club’s bid for trophies both domestically and in European competition.

All Or Nothing began in the NFL, chronicling a season at the Arizona Cardinals (then coached by now-Superbowl-winning Bruce Arians) and has covered previous soccer teams including UK clubs Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. A series on Canadian ice hockey team Toronto Maple Leafs is due to be aired.