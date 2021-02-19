‘Criminal Minds’ Revival In Early Development At Paramount+

Paramount+ is eyeing a comeback for the popular long-running CBS procedural Criminal Minds. A revival series is in very early development at the forthcoming streamer, sources close to the project tell Deadline.

The project is in early discussions, and a creative team is currently being assembled, we hear.

Reps for CBS Studios, Paramount+ and ABC Signature declined comment.

Created by Jeff Davis, Criminal Minds aired on CBS for 15 seasons, from 2005 to 2020. It followed a group of criminal profilers who work for the FBI as members of its Behavioral Analysis Unit using behavioral analysis and profiling to investigate crimes and find perpetrators. The show told the story of the team as they worked various cases, and tackled their personal struggles.

Over the course of its run, cast members included Mandy Patinkin, Shemar Moore, Joe Mantegna, Aisha Tyler, Matthew Gray Gubler, Thomas Gibson, Lola Glaudini and Paget Brewster, among others.

The show spawned two spinoffs, Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.

Paramount+ will launch its rebrand from CBS All Access on March 4.