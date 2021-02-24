‘Criminal Minds’: Paramount+ Lays Out Plan To Revive Procedural Franchise

Criminal Minds is set to play a big part for Paramount+.

The streamer confirmed today that it is bringing back the long-running procedural for a reboot. It didn’t give many details but did say that the team is coming back together to investigate a single case over 10 episodes.

Julie McNamara, EVP Development and programming at Paramount+ said that the streamer would have a “suite of new projects” to appeal to the “culture’s evergrowing obsession” with crime procedurals.

Paramount+/ViacomCBS Streaming Event: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

The original series followed a group of criminal profilers who work for the FBI as members of its Behavioral Analysis Unit using behavioral analysis and profiling to investigate crimes and find perpetrators. The show told the story of the team as they worked various cases, and tackled their personal struggles.

Over the course of its run, cast members included Mandy Patinkin, Shemar Moore, Joe Mantegna, Aisha Tyler, Matthew Gray Gubler, Thomas Gibson, Lola Glaudini, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster, among others.

Deadline understands that a creative team for the scripted revival is currently being assembled. It is expected to be led by longtime Criminal Minds executive producer/showrunner Erica Messer. Talks are currently underway with most — if not all — cast members from the show’s final season on CBS about returning for the Paramount+ revival. ABC Signature and CBS Studio are producing the scripted revival and the docuseries.

This is part of a two-year plan, revealed by Paramount+’s Julie McNamara, to revitalize the franchise. It includes a true crime documentary series, as revealed earlier by Deadline, that will feature a former real FBI profiler.

All 15 seasons of Criminal Minds, which was created by Jeff Davis and ran between 2005 and 2020, will be available on Paramount+.

The show has been a hit for Netflix, which is currently streaming the first 12 seasons of Criminal Minds. It was the third most-streamed series in 2020 on Netflix behind The Office and Grey’s Anatomy with 590M hours viewed last year.

Criminal Minds has already spawned two spinoffs, Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, which ran for one season, and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, which ran for two seasons.