‘Creepshow’ Creator Greg Nicotero On Scrapping Marilyn Manson Episode Amid Abuse Allegations: “We Stand By The Decision”

For Creepshow creator and executive producer Greg Nicotero, scrapping an upcoming episode featuring Marilyn Manson amid the singer’s abuse allegations was an easy call. “I don’t think there was a moment where we didn’t want to do the right thing and pull the episode,” Nicotero said during Thursday’s Creepshow panel at the TCA Winter Tour. “I don’t think we thought of that more than four seconds…we stand by the decision, we stand by the support that shows.”

On Feb. 1, Westworld star and Manson’s ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood publicly accused the singer-actor of “horrifically abusing” her for years. After Wood’s statement, at least three other women shared their own allegations against Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner.

Despite calling the allegations “horrible distortions of reality,” Manson has faced consequences for the alleged abuse. A day after Wood’s allegations, Shudder and Starz shared that it will scrub the actor’s upcoming appearances in Creepshow and American Gods, respectively; CAA dropped the singer and former music label Loma Vista Recordings announced that it will no longer work with Manson on future projects.

Nicotero, joined by Barbara Crampton and Keith David, also revealed the details on how the show will carry on sans Manson’s episode. He shared that the Creepshow episode featuring Molly Ringwald, called “Sibling Rivalry,” will take over the vacant slot.

“[Ringwald’s episode] is a really fun and clever right of passage high school episode,” he said. “It’s really fun and really good and we just have to keep going.”

His comments come just hours after Shudder announced that it has renewed the horror anthology series for a third season. Watch the trailer for for Creepshow season two below.