‘Crazy Rich Asian’s Pierre Png Signs With Luber Roklin & Gersh

EXCLUSIVE: Crazy Rich Asians co-star Pierre Png has signed with Luber Roklin Entertainment and Gersh for representation in the U.S.

The Singaporean actor broke out in the U.S. with his co-starring role in the critically acclaimed film Crazy Rich Asians, playing Michael Teo, the husband of Astrid Leong (Gemma Chan).

Png has been honored by the Asian Television Awards, earning a Best Actor award in 2014 for his performance in Zero Calling. He also received a Best Actor nod from Star Awards Singapore for The Journey – A Voyage, and he made the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artists list by Star Awards Singapore in 2012, 2018 and 2019.

Png is repped by Mediacorp’s The Celebrity Agency in Singapore, which teamed with Luber Roklin and Gersh for Png’s representation in the U.S.

“We are excited to bring Pierre into our fold, he is an extremely talented actor with worldwide appeal,” said Luber Roklin’s Matt Luber.

“Over the years, Pierre has evolved into a versatile actor, winning Best Actor in both local and regional awards shows, and cementing his popular appeal in the region,” said Ivy Low, Head of The Celebrity Agency, Mediacorp. “Following his latest success in the movie Crazy Rich Asians, we are excited to be able to open more doors and showcase his talents to a wider audience through collaboration with our partners, and hope to see him in action again on the global stage.”